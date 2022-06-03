Shmygal called on international companies to resume work in Ukraine: Government will help you as much as possible

The closure of international companies in Ukraine is sanctions against our economy.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I appeal to all international companies that have worked in Ukraine. Resume your work now, as most Ukrainian companies in safe regions have done. The government will help you as much as possible. Stopping work in Ukraine is sanctions against our economy. Your return will be a manifestation of true solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who today are fighting for their freedom and fighting for a peaceful future for the whole of Europe," the Prime Minister said.

