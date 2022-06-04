Danilov and Brink discussed assistance to Ukraine. PHOTO

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridgette Brink and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov discussed Ukraine's struggle for freedom in its war with Russia.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was announced by the Ambassador in Тwitter.

"Had a nice meeting with Oleksiy Danilov on the 100th day of Russia's brutal war to discuss Ukraine's heroic struggle for freedom. I look forward to working with him on our shared goals of helping Ukraine defend itself and deter further Russian aggression," said .

