Russian troops seized almost all of Severodonetsk, - Butusov

Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET Yuri Butusov made public the information that the Russians have seized almost the entire city of Severodonetsk.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Facebook.

Butusov noted: "Russian troops captured almost the entire city, and today they continued their attacks all day long, but met with fierce resistance from Ukrainian soldiers in several neighborhoods around the city.

Russian artillery, mortars and tanks today for 12 hours subjected all the neighborhoods that our fighters defend, the homes of civilians and the territory of the Azot plant to dense artillery fire.

Several Russian assault groups tried under cover of artillery fire to break through our defenses, but all attempts were repulsed.

Russian troops demolish buildings with concentrated fire, without paying attention to whether civilians are hiding in the houses. What the enemy is unable to seize, they simply try to destroy.

Ukrainian soldiers, despite the difficult situation, are inflicting significant losses on the enemy, and the fighting is brutal with the use of all kinds of weapons, but above all artillery.

