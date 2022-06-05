"Rescued from hell": 66 people were evacuated from Lysychansk

66 people were evacuated from Lysychansk in Luhansk region. The shelling by the occupiers does not subside.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it on Telegram, transfers Censor.NET.

"They took out of hell. 66 people were evacuated from Lysychansk! Quiet. No announcement. We drove through the bomb shelters. Persuaded. The military, police, and SES officers were able to do the impossible again - 66 people are already safe.

Those who remain, please - stay in the shelters. The shelling does not subside! Humanitarian cargoes have been delivered," the head of the regional administration said.

