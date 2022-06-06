Occupiers fired at houses in Mykolaiv, there are dead and wounded

In Mykolaiv during morning attacks of apartment houses on June 6 the person was lost, there are victims.

The chairman of the Mykolaiv regional council Anna Zamazeeva reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"From the very morning occupiers again chaotically fired at Mykolaiv. They searched houses in different parts of the city with no military facilities. According to preliminary information, there are civilian victims and wounded," the statement said.

