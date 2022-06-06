ENG
Sweden will supply short-range anti-ship missile systems to Ukraine

The Swedish government has decided to supply the Ukrainian army with RBS-17 anti-ship short-range missile systems.

Sweden's defense minister and finance minister said the weapons were a "special request from the Ukrainian government."

"The Swedish government has offered to hand over additional defense weapons to Ukraine, including the Robot 17 missile system (RBS-17. - Ed.)," the statement said.

It is noted that the country will also hand over to Ukraine AG 90 automatic rifles and ammunition, as well as 5,000 light anti-tank launchers.

According to Militaryleak, RBS 17 (Robotsystem 17) is a Swedish version of the Hellfire AGM-114C air-to-ground missile. It has been adapted for the anti-ship role and can be launched from Navy ships or ground fire.

