Occupiers shot locomotive driver in Zaporizhia region, - "Ukrzaliznytsia"

The Russian military shot the locomotive driver of the Pologi locomotive depot of the Prydniprovska Zaliznytsia regional branch.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the post of "Ukrzaliznytsia" on Telegram.

"The ruthless war took the life of a true Ukrainian patriot, a railway hero who bravely fulfilled his duty to Ukraine even during the occupation. Roman Semenenko worked as a locomotive driver at the Pologiv locomotive depot of the Prydniprovska Zaliznytsia regional branch. He is from the railway dynasty and continued the work of his father and older brother. When Polohy was occupied by Russian invaders, the railroader sent the family to safety and joined the local resistance movement. Its participants effectively harassed the enemy," the message reads.

According to one of the brothers, the occupiers tracked down Roman and arrested him. They tortured and interrogated him, demanding the disclosure of information about the weapons cache and the location of his older brother, who, together with other Polog residents, opposed the enemy in the Zaporizhia region. Roman did not confess and did not betray anyone. He was shot.

Roman is survived by his wife and thirteen-year-old daughter Polina.

