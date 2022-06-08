State Duma of Russian Federation proposes to cancel recognition of Lithuania's independence. DOCUMENT

The State Duma has registered a bill repealing the September 6, 1991 resolution recognizing Lithuania's independence.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

The bill was registered by Yevhen Fedorov, a deputy from the United Russia party. He believes that the resolution of the USSR State Council is illegal because it was adopted by an unconstitutional body and in violation of a number of articles of the constitution.

In addition, the bill violates the law "On the Procedure for Resolving Issues Related to the Withdrawal of the Union Republic from the USSR", as Lithuania did not hold a referendum on leaving the USSR and did not set a transition period to consider all disputes.

"Thus, given that according to Article 67.1 of the Russian Constitution," the Russian Federation is the legal successor of the USSR on its territory… ", the resolution of the USSR State Council № GS-1 is subject to repeal," the bill said.

It will be recalled that Lithuania left the USSR in 1991. Soviet troops tried to suppress the mass movement for independence.