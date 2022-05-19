ENG
"We don't care how many countries to destroy - 28 or 32," - State Duma Deputy Zhuravlyov on accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO. VIDEO

Russian State Duma deputy Alexei Zhuravlyov said Russia's war with NATO would be nuclear and he did not care how many countries joined the alliance.

According to Censor.NET, this is how Zhuravlyov commented on the intentions of Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

"Swedes and Finns need to understand simple things - a direct confrontation with them is possible only when we are at war with NATO. The war with NATO will be nuclear. So we don't care how many countries to destroy - 28 or 32," Zhuravlyov said at a propaganda show.

