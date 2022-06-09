Biden discussed with Duda support for Ukraine

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden discussed support for Ukraine by telephone with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. The parties also talked about security cooperation.

As Censor.NЕТ reports, this was announced on a site of the White House.

According to the statement, the leaders "reaffirmed their common commitment to further strengthening of bilateral security and economic cooperation."

They also "discussed support for the people and government of Ukraine" in light of Russia's war.

In addition, "Biden stressed the US commitment to the security of Poland and NATO's eastern flank".

