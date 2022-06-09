Enemy again fired at Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznichenko

The occupiers once again fired on the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reported about it on Telegram.

"We are alarmed. The enemy fired again at the Kryvyi Rih district. They struck the Zelenodolsk community five times with artillery. There are houses being destroyed in Velyka Kostroma. People were not injured," the statement said.

