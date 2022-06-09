Occupiers are preparing another attempt to attack Sloviansk and Barvinkove, - Synehubiv

Last night, the Russian occupiers continued to terrorize the civilian population of the Kharkiv region with massive shelling. In Kharkiv, shells hit a cafe, a school library, and a shop. 2 people were killed and 4 were injured.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, the enemy fired on the village of Tsyrkuny, the Malodaniliv community, the village of Korobochkyne, the village of Pechenigi, Zolochiv, Barvinkove, Balaklia, and Pervomaiskyi. Damaged houses, outbuildings, warehouses, and garages - 7 people were injured.

"In the village of Elitne, a tractor driver was injured when a Russian mine exploded in a field. I emphasize once again the importance of cooperation with SES sappers and the military, starting agricultural work! Once again, I urge everyone to be careful not to ignore alarms," ​​the statement said.

He also notes that fighting continues in the region.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is focused on defense. In the Izyum area, the occupiers are preparing another attempt to attack Slovyansk and Barvinkove. But our military is ready to repel all attacks! We support our defenders! Ukraine will win," Synehubiv said.