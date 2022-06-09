Kyiv plans to build military cemetery for war veterans

The Kyiv City Council will appeal to the Government to establish a military cemetery in the capital for the honorary burial of defenders of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to Kyiv City Council.

The city authorities are proposing to build such a cemetery near the Babyn Yar tract. This was stated by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko during a meeting of the Kyiv City Council.

"Ukraine is going through a great tragedy today and is going through great trials - our soldiers, patriots, heroes of the Ukrainian nation are dying for the freedom and independence of our state. And our duty is to honor their feat and memory of heroes. Therefore, we offer Kyiv City Council I am convinced that he will appeal to the Government to establish a military cemetery in the capital for the honorary burial of the defenders of Ukraine.

According to the mayor, the city authorities are ready to bear all the costs associated with the construction of a military cemetery.

"But support is also needed at the national level in matters of documentary support, perhaps even the adoption of a separate law of Ukraine on this issue. I am convinced that Kyiv should implement this project together with the state," Vitaliy Klitschko said.