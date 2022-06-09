Zelensky discussed with Macron situation at front and security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the Twitter of the Head of State.

"Had another phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. I briefed him on the situation on the front. We discussed further defense support and work on security guarantees. Separate attention - the way of Ukraine in the EU, we coordinate the steps", - wrote Zelensky.

See more: We are moving towards one of greatest military successes in Europe. We will win, - Zelensky. PHOTOS