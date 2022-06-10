More than half of inhabitants of Mykolaiv left city, - Senkevich

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia from Mykolaiv, more than half of the inhabitants left. However, the exact number is still unknown.

This was announced by Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that out of 480 thousand inhabitants in the city remained about 230 thousand.

"We looked at the use of water and garbage removal. In the near future, we also want to get information from mobile operators with the number of mobile phones, and then we can more accurately estimate how many people left," - said the mayor.

