Biden and Trudeau discussed aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia

US President Joe Biden met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Los Angeles. They talked about Russia's war against Ukraine.

The press service of the White House reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"The President and Prime Minister underscored their commitment to continue holding Russia accountable for its brutal actions in Ukraine and reviewed their ongoing efforts to provide economic, development, and humanitarian aid to the millions of Ukrainians affected by the violence, as well as to provide security assistance to the government of Ukraine. The President lauded Canada’s close partnership with the United States throughout this crisis and its leadership in enacting comprehensive sanctions and restrictions on Russia," - it is said in the message.

Trudeau's press service noted that the politicians discussed "Putin’s illegal and unjustifiable military aggression against Ukraine, the immense human grief and suffering, and stressed their unwavering commitment to continue supporting the government and people of Ukraine."

"The leaders agreed to continue their close cooperation on sanctions alignment, and on economic, humanitarian, military, and other forms of assistance, and to continue working with partners and allies to maintain unity in the face of Russia’s disregard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and the rules-based international order," - stressed in the press service of the Canadian Prime Minister.