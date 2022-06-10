Rada proposes to deprive Ukrainians of citizenship for treason

The Verkhovna Rada is proposed to deprive Ukrainians of citizenship for treason. The relevant document was registered in the parliament on June 9.

The author of the document is Serhii Kuzminykh, a People's Deputy from the Servant of the People faction. The parliamentarian proposes to make appropriate changes in Article 111 of the Criminal Code (treason) and in Art. 2, 17 and 19 of the Law "On Citizenship of Ukraine".

The document has now been submitted to the relevant parliamentary committee.

"If the court proves that a person has committed a crime against the state, and the conviction has entered into force, the guilty person should be deprived of Ukrainian citizenship," said in an explanatory note.

It will be recalled that treason is punishable by 12 to 15 years in prison with or without confiscation of property. Treason in martial law is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 15 years or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

In addition, according to Article 25 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a citizen cannot be deprived of citizenship and the right to change citizenship. Also, a citizen cannot be expelled from the country or extradited to another state.

