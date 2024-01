Russia has begun certification in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to TASS, a member of the occupation "administration" of the Zaporizhia region stated this.

"The first Russian passports were issued in Melitopol," said collaborator Volodomyr Rohov.

