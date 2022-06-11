Russia has not abandoned plan to fully capture Ukraine, - Skibitsky

Russia's military leadership has a plan for 120 days of war. Further adjustment of this plan will depend on how successful the enemy is or whether it is defeated in eastern Ukraine.

This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky, Censor.NET informs.

According to Ukraine's military intelligence, Russia still has sufficient potential to wage a protracted war against our state.

Skibitsky noted that the Russian Federation uses 103 battalion tactical groups on the territory of Ukraine, which are directly involved in hostilities.

Another 40 BTGs are in reserve and can be used against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The representative of the military intelligence of Ukraine also said that due to the military failures of the occupying troops of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, it is necessary to adjust the invasion plans every 30 days and focus all efforts only on certain areas.

Skibitsky noted that Russia has not abandoned the plan to fully capture Ukraine.

"We have confirmed information that the Russians have a plan for 120 days of war. Further adjustment of this plan will depend on how successful the enemy is or whether it is defeated in eastern Ukraine. However, the goal of the so-called special military operation, which Putin announced at the beginning of the war, the Russians did not succeed in achieving," he said.

