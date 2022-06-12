Finland will not join NATO without Sweden, - Niiniste

Finland does not plan to join NATO separately from Sweden if problems with Turkey slow down the accession of a neighboring country.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to NRK.

"I assure you that Sweden's business is ours. This means that we go hand in hand," said Finnish President Sauli Niiniste at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

It should be noted that Stoltenberg is on a visit to Helsinki today to discuss Finland's application for NATO membership.

