China says it did not help Russia with weapons in war against Ukraine, and relations with Russia are a "partnership" rather than an "alliance."

Beijing did not help Russia with weapons in the war against Ukraine. China and Russian relations are a "partnership, not an alliance."

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore, RBK-Ukraine reports citing the Washington Post.

"Let me be clear about Ukraine: China has never provided material support to Russia," - Wei said when asked about strengthening ties between China and Russia.

According to the Minister, China-Russian relations are "a partnership, not an alliance."

"It is not directed against any third country" - Wei said, adding that relations and cooperation between China and Russia will grow.

Wei Fenghe also reiterated Beijing's traditional view that the United States was to blame for the escalation of the conflict by providing Ukraine with weapons and support and organizing international sanctions against Russia.

