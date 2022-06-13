Sumy and Chernihiv regions shelled from Russia

The occupiers continue to fire on the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Censor.NET reported this with reference to the Operational Command "Pivnich" press centre.

As noted, from 00:10 to 00:30, observers recorded 20 explosions (probably from a 120 mm mortar) and queues from a large-calibre machine gun in the direction of n.p. Mikhalchina Sloboda. There are no casualties among personnel and equipment.

"At about 05:40 in the direction of Bachivska, the enemy fired mortars. 8 "parishes" were recorded, previously with a 120 mm mortar. There are no casualties among personnel and equipment," the statement said.

Read more: War could last for years: Latvia called for supplies of weapons to Ukraine "as much as needed"