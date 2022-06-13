Putin fired traitor Poklonskaya from post of deputy head of Rosspivrobitnytstva

Putin fired the former head of the Crimean occupation prosecutor's office Natalia Poklonskaya from the post of deputy head of Rosspivrobitnytstva.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC.

She said she was moving to another job, without specifying which one.

She received the post of Deputy Chairman of Rosspivrobitnytstva on February 2, before which she was appointed Ambassador of Russia to Cape Verde.

We will remind, on April 20 Poklonskaya declared that the letter Z which the Russian military men put on the equipment during the war in Ukraine, symbolizes tragedy and grief. "This letter Z symbolizes tragedy and sorrow for both Russia and Ukraine. Why? But because Russian soldiers are dying, Russians and parents are receiving different news. This is trouble. After all, the Ministry of Defense says: so many died, and so many were wounded. Is it joy? No, "she said.

