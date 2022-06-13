Scholz has not yet confirmed his visit to Kyiv

The date of a possible visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Kyiv has not been announced in Berlin yet.

Relevant media information about such a trip was commented on at a briefing in Berlin on Monday by the deputy official representative of the federal government Wolfgang Buchner, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"You all know about the announcements about the plans of the Federal Chancellor's visit… I ask for your understanding, but I cannot say anything new in this matter," he said.

"We stand firmly on Ukraine's side," Buchner said, adding that the German chancellor was in constant contact with the Ukrainian leader, recalling that several German politicians and ministers had already visited Ukraine.

He also noted that official Berlin is in constant contact with EU and NATO partners on all issues related to the war in Ukraine.

As reported, the media wrote about Scholz's plans to visit Kyiv this month, before the G7 summit, which is currently chaired by Germany. Later it was even called the date - June 16. Sources say that Scholz will be joined by French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.