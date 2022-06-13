On June 15, Macron will visit Kyiv, - French Embassy in Ukraine

Macron confirmed that he is planning a visit to Kyiv on June 15.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The first adviser to the French ambassador to Ukraine Bruno Cassanel said that French President Emmanuel Macron plans to arrive in Ukraine on Wednesday, June 15.

According to him, the French president will visit Kyiv after his visit to Moldova.