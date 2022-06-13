Occupiers have problems with manning in Donbas, - General Staff

Today, the fighting of the Russian occupiers in the Severodonetsk, Bakhmut, and Sloviansk areas was unsuccessful. The enemy has problems with staffing.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on June 13.

"Russian invaders have problems with recruiting assault units in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the statement said.

