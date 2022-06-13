ENG
All bridges destroyed, but Severodonetsk is not blocked, - Haidai

All the bridges leading to Severodonetsk have been destroyed. But the city is not blockaded, part of it is under Ukrainian control.

This was stated by the Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"The Rashists have not fully captured Severodonetsk, part of the city is under Ukrainian control. All bridges leading to the regional center have been destroyed.

Orcs powerfully continue shelling Lysychansk. There is evacuation from this city, humanitarian supplies are delivered daily," Haidai wrote on Facebook.

According to the official, even if the Russian occupants are quickly kicked out of Severodonetsk, it will not be possible to resume the destroyed communications before winter.

