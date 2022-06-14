Italy will support Ukraine on way to end of war and in its quest to become part of EU, - Draghi

The Italian government will continue to support Ukraine in its quest to become part of Europe.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to ANSA.

"The Italian government will continue to work on a ceasefire as soon as possible and peace talks on terms that Ukraine deems acceptable. Italy supports and will continue to support Ukraine and its desire to be part of Europe, "Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Rome on June 14.

He also said that he had discussed with Bennett Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports, which halts grain exports from the country and contributes to the risk of a food catastrophe in the world.

See more: Planes of Russian oligarchs manage to circumvent sanctions and fly over Europe, - Welt. MAP

"We need to work as soon as possible to have safe corridors for grain transportation. We have very little time, because in a few weeks the new harvest will be ready and it will be impossible to store," Draghi said.

The head of the Italian government thanked Israel for its attempts to mediate in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

For his part, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel would help European countries with an alternative to Russian gas.

"Israel will be able to help Europe by extracting natural gas, and that's great news," Bennett said.

Read more: Occupiers are increasingly using Soviet types of cruise missiles against Ukraine, - Air Forces of AFU