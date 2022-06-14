Russian occupants in Mariupol stopped exhumations and reburials - Andriuschenko. DOCUMENT

In seized Mariupol, the Russian invaders actually stopped any exhumations and reburials of dead bodies.

This was stated by Adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Mariupol. Re-burial. In fact, the occupants stopped any exhumations and reburials. Formally shifting the problem to the people of Mariupol. If you act according to the rules of the occupation authorities, you have to wait for the "prosecutor" and the "investigator" to examine the body at the exhumation. Then go to Donetsk for identification of the corpse for forensic examination, only then - burial in a designated place.

You have to pay for all this - exhumation, delivery of the dead body to Donetsk, burial at your own expense. The only thing that is free is the arrival of the "prosecutor and investigator". That's why improvised cemeteries are growing in the city. And those who decide to rebury, take the corpse to Mangush, where, for a bribe, the "kind collaborators" close their eyes to the procedure and allow it to be buried in a mass grave. The torture of Mariupol residents did not stop at the end of the bombing. It simply took other forms. Mariupol has finally been turned into a ghetto for Ukrainians," he said..

