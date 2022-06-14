Lithuania will transfer additional ammunition for Bayraktars to Ukraine

Lithuania has reached an agreement with the Turkish manufacturer of combat drones "Bayraktar" on the transfer of additional ammunition to Ukraine.

"Arrangements have been made to arm the Lithuanian-Ukrainian Bayraktar "Vanagas". The ammunition will be delivered on time! We also thank the manufacturing company for the additional donated ammunition," he noted.

The published photo shows the MAM-L ammunition, according to the "Military" Portal. This is a variant of the UMTAS anti-tank missile, with an estimated cost of 60 to 100 thousand dollars.

The high-precision MAM-L missile weighs 22 kilograms. The warhead weighs 10 kg and can be tandem shaped charge, high-explosive shaped charge or thermobaric. Guidance is by laser beam, allowing to destroy targets at a distance of up to 8 km, as well as by satellite navigation at a range of up to 14 km.