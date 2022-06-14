ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12017 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 784 7
Zelenskyi (3876) Canada (277) Justin Trudeau (63)

Discussed further defense cooperation - Zelensky held talks with Trudeau

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

трюдо,зеленський

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Twitter of Zelensky.

The message notes: "Had a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On the eve of important international events we coordinated next steps to counter Russian aggression against Ukraine. Thanked for Canada's leadership in supporting our state. We separately discussed further defense cooperation.

Read more: Biden and Trudeau discussed aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 