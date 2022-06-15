ENG
war (20236) Zelenskyi (3884) Putin (2574) Macron (195) negotiations with Russia (226)

Macron: Zelenskyi will have to negotiate with Putin

макрон,путін

The President of France Emmanuel Macron stated that the Ukrainian authorities will have to negotiate with the Russian authorities. He considers the talks inevitable, and also wants to "stop Russian hostilities" and "help the Ukrainian army."

He stated this during a visit to the French military at the NATO base in Romania, Censor.NET reports, citing the Voice of America.

"No one knows what will happen in the coming weeks and months. We will do everything in our power to stop Russia's military action and to help Ukrainians and their army to negotiate, but in a sustainable way," he said on Tuesday.

On June 15, at a press conference with Romanian President Klaus Johannis, the French president reiterated that "the Ukrainian president and his representatives will have to negotiate with Russia."

Read more: Macron's visit to Kyiv is "one of options", there is no decision yet, - spokeswoman for French government

So far, Macron has been repeatedly criticized, including by Ukraine, for his statements about the need for dialogue with Russia.

But Emmanuel Macron has always unequivocally condemned Russian aggression, and France was one of the first countries to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons - long-range howitzers.

