Kazakhstan will not violate Western sanctions against Russia, - President Tokayev

Kazakhstan is receiving notifications from the West about secondary sanctions and is not going to violate the restrictions imposed by the international community against Russia.

The President of Kazakhstan Kasim-Zhomart Tokayev said this in an interview with Russia 24 TV channel, Censor.NET reports, citing Russian media.

"Sanctions are sanctions. Especially since we are receiving notifications of secondary sanctions from the West," he said.

At the same time, Tokayev stressed that all his country's economic agreements with Russia continue to operate, which he recently told Putin. Otherwise, he said, "it would be wrong and unprofitable."

"We are reaching the necessary agreements without violating sanctions," he described the work of the Kazakh government with the Russian government.