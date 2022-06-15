Rammstein-3 meeting on Ukraine's defense begins in Brussels

The third meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine has started in Brussels.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Russia is using long-range weapons in an attempt to crush Ukrainian positions, and Russia continues to indiscriminately bomb Ukraine's sovereign territory and recklessly endanger Ukrainian civilians, so we must strengthen our common commitment to Ukraine's self-defense, and we must do more to protect Ukraine itself, its citizens and its territory", said US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the opening of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in Brussels on Wednesday.

According to the head of the Pentagon, the meeting was attended by defense ministers and heads of defense agencies from more than 45 countries, including representatives of NATO and the EU, as well as Ecuador, Moldova, and Georgia.

The meeting is attended by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov.