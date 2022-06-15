Ukraine is experiencing crucial moment on battlefield, - Austin

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin stressed that the West should not slow down Ukraine's defense support.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The stakes are too high. Ukraine is experiencing a crucial moment on the battlefield. And we see what President Zelensky warned us about. After failing to capture Kyiv and reassessing its combat objectives, Russia shifted its focus to Donbas. And we cannot underestimate the challenge facing Ukraine," Austin said at the opening of a meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense in Brussels on Wednesday.

He stressed that he was personally grateful for the significant security assistance provided to Ukraine by the contact group.

"But we can't afford to give up and slow down," Austin added.

