In Kherson, "we will beat them from two sides," - General Marchenko

Russian invaders in Kherson will be beaten "from two sides"

According to Censor.NET, Dmytro Marchenko, a major general of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who headed the defense of Mykolaiv and the Mykolaiv region from the first days, stated this in an interview with the Radio Liberty Crimea.Reality.

"Many residents of Kherson are sitting in Kherson waiting for them to join the work on the other side. And we will beat them on both sides. Those who do not go there specifically, hid their weapons, just waiting for a signal. Nobody is going to give up and nobody is going to leave them, if someone has thoughts that let's stop the war - no, this is our country, this is our land. My brothers live there. Our people live there, we cannot leave them and we must not leave them. If we leave, what are our defenders then," Marchenko said.

