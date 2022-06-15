Germany will provide Ukraine with 3 MARS MLRSs

Germany will provide Ukraine with three multiple rocket launchers.

As reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine, this was announced by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced that Germany would soon hand over three MARS multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine

"I want to thank Germany, which announced today that it will provide three multiple rocket launchers and guided ammunition for MARS to Ukraine," Austin said at a news conference following a meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense issues in Brussels on Wednesday.

Read more: German howitzers PzH 2000 will arrive in Ukraine after completion of training of Ukrainian military, - Lambrecht