After meeting with Zelenskyi, Macron, Scholz and Draghi will visit Irpin

During visit to Kyiv, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and visit Irpin.

Macron told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday, Censor.NET reports with reference to BFM.TV.

"We plan to meet with President Zelenskyi to go to the site of the massacre and to conduct scheduled interviews," Macron said.

It is specified that they will visit Irpin.

