We will help as much as needed, - Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that Germany will continue to support Ukraine.
"We not only want to show solidarity, we also want to assure that the assistance we organize - financial, humanitarian, and weapons - will continue. And that we will continue to do so as long as it is necessary for Ukraine's struggle for independence," said the Chancellor.
