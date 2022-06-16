ENG
We will help as much as needed, - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that Germany will continue to support Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bild.

"We not only want to show solidarity, we also want to assure that the assistance we organize - financial, humanitarian, and weapons - will continue. And that we will continue to do so as long as it is necessary for Ukraine's struggle for independence," said the Chancellor.

