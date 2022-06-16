ENG
Slovakia hands over five helicopters and ammunition

Slovakia has sent a new package of defence assistance to Ukraine. The Ukrainian military received five helicopters and ammunition for MLRS "Grad".

This was announced on Twitter by the Minister of Defense of Slovakia Jaroslav Nagy, informs Censor.NET.

Ukraine received four Mi-17 military helicopters and one Mi-2 helicopter from Slovakia. According to the Minister, the equipment is already in the arsenal of Ukrainian defenders.

In addition, Slovakia sent thousands of 122-mm ammunition for the Grad multiple rocket launcher.

"The whole democratic world is helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression," Nagy wrote.

