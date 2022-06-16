M113 armored personnel carriers transferred by Lithuania are already on battlefield in Ukraine, - Minister of Defense Anushauskas
The M113 armored personnel carriers transferred by Lithuania are already at the forefront in Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Arvidas Anushauskas announced this on Twitter.
"Lithuanian M113s have already reached the battlefields in Ukraine to protect the lives of Ukrainian soldiers," he said.
