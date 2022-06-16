ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5098 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
5 871 18
war (20280) Lithuania (249) weapons (2427) arms (727)

M113 armored personnel carriers transferred by Lithuania are already on battlefield in Ukraine, - Minister of Defense Anushauskas

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

литва,бтр,m113

The M113 armored personnel carriers transferred by Lithuania are already at the forefront in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Arvidas Anushauskas announced this on Twitter.

"Lithuanian M113s have already reached the battlefields in Ukraine to protect the lives of Ukrainian soldiers," he said.

See more: Freedom - in genes: Linkevičius reminded Russians of their place on medieval map. MAP

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 