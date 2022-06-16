Germany will continue to provide weapons to Ukraine, - Scholz

Germany will continue to provide weapons to Ukraine, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Germany has long since broken its national tradition: we have started providing weapons to Ukraine. And we will continue to do so as long as Ukraine needs," Scholz told at a news conference after meeting with leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, Italy, and Romania in Kyiv on Thursday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, he noted that the Ukrainian military is being trained in Germany to use modern weapons, including self-propelled howitzers and anti-aircraft guns.

"We also promised to provide IRIS (IRIS-T - IF-U) air defense systems to protect entire cities from air raids. We also agreed with the United States and the United Kingdom to provide missile launchers" - added the Chancellor of Germany.

