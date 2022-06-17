8 966 21
Enemy death toll update: 33,150 Russian invaders eliminated since war-start
From February 24 to June 17, nearly 33,150 Russian servicemen were killed in the invasion, including 200 in the past day.
As reported by Censor.NET.
That’s according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Defenders of Ukraine also destroyed 1,456 (+7) enemy tanks, 3,563 (+18) armored combat vehicles, 734 (+5) artillery systems, 233 (+3) MLR systems, 97 (+0) air defense systems, 215 (+2) warplanes, 180 (+1) helicopters, 593 (+2) operational and tactical level UAVs, 129 (+0) cruise missiles, 13 (+0) warships / cutters, 2,496 (+2) trucks, including tankers, and 55 (+0) units of special equipment.
