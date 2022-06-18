Dutch Prime Minister Rutte discussed arms supplies with Zelensky

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that he had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Together with Defense Minister Kajsa Allongren, I just spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about how the Netherlands can further help with arms deliveries, as well as the status of Ukraine's candidate status for EU membership," Rutte tweeted.

