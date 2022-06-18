ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5355 visitors online
News WorldWar in Ukraine War
2 997 13
war (20360) Netherlands (255) weapons (2428) Mark Rutte (60)

Dutch Prime Minister Rutte discussed arms supplies with Zelensky

News Censor.NET World War in Ukraine

рютте

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that he had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Together with Defense Minister Kajsa Allongren, I just spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about how the Netherlands can further help with arms deliveries, as well as the status of Ukraine's candidate status for EU membership," Rutte tweeted.

Read more: Netherlands is ready to support granting Ukraine candidate status

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 