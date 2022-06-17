Netherlands is ready to support granting Ukraine candidate status

The Dutch government has stated its readiness to support granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country for EU membership.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth".

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte called the recommendation of the European Commission a "reasonable compromise" during his press conference after the government meeting. According to him, both supporters and opponents of Ukraine's candidacy can agree with this conclusion.

Rutte said the government was pleased that Ukraine had been given "additional homework". "The system of joining the EU remains in place. At the same time, a signal was sent," the prime minister said.

"As the Cabinet of Ministers, we said: we think this assessment is balanced, we think it is reasonable. So let's accept it for the sake of unity in Europe. The Netherlands is positive about it," said Foreign Minister Wopke Hookstra.

According to him, it will be years before Ukraine and Moldova can join the EU. To do this, countries must meet the so-called Copenhagen criteria. And there will be no concessions in this process, Hookstra said. "These are not processes that go from today to tomorrow," he said.