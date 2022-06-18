USA donated 16.5 tons of oncological drugs to Ukrainian hospitals

Health care institutions have begun to receive cancer medications as part of humanitarian aid from the United States.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Ministry of Health.

"Health facilities have started receiving oncology drugs from the United States. The Ministry of Health has distributed and delivered to warehouses 16.5 tons of drugs used in the treatment of cancer patients," the statement said.

The list of drugs includes: Ondansetron (Ondansetron Hydrochloride 2 ml), Fluorouracil (FLUOROURACIL 50 ml / 20 ml), Methotrexate (10 ml / 7.5 mg), Sucralfate (CARAFATE 420 ml), Esomeprazole (ESOMEPRAZOLE MAGNESINE) ), Lansoprazole (LANSOPRAZOLE), Promethazine (PROMETHAZINE), Palonosetron (PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE 5 ml), Tretinoin (TRETINOIN), Nintedanib (OFEV).

Hospitals in Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Volyn, Ternopil and Cherkasy oblasts have already received the drugs. In the coming days, the drug will arrive in other areas.

