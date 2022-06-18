AFU artillery destroyed control post of 20th Russian Army - Tsymbaliuk

Journalist Roman Tsymbaliuk made public information that Ukrainian artillery destroyed the control post of the 20th Army of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Facebook.

Tsymbaliuk noted: "On June 17, as a result of an artillery strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kharkiv Region, the command post of the 20th Combined Arms Army (military unit 89425, Voronezh) of the Western Military District was destroyed.

According to available information, all personnel who were at the command post were killed (more than 40 people), including:

The top command personnel of the 20th General Army; the regular shift of the 533 Command and Intelligence Center (military unit 32801, Voronezh) of the Main Directorate of the State General Staff.

The identities of the dead could not be established because the bodies were completely burned and the building collapsed".

Read more: Increase in number of columns of enemy vehicles between occupied Melitopol and Vasylivka in Zaporizhia has been recorded