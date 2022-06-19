Russian troops are accumulating military equipment and personnel in Zaporizhia

In the Zaporizhia region, Russian troops are concentrating equipment and personnel. The Ukrainian military does not deny that the enemy is preparing for active action.

This was reported on Facebook by the Defense Forces of the Zaporizhia region, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian troops continue to concentrate military equipment and personnel in certain areas, probably in preparation for active hostilities. Restraining actions are being taken along all demarcation lines. In the settlement of Dniprorudne (Vasylivskyi district) on the territory of two enterprises there is an accumulation of military equipment of the enemy ", - it is said in the message.

It is also noted that in the settlement of Vasylivka on the territory of the military registration and enlistment office the enemy unloaded a significant amount of large-caliber weapons and ammunition. The arrival of military equipment was recorded in the settlement of Pryshib (Vasyliv district). In addition, an increase in the number of columns of enemy equipment from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in the direction of Melitopol was recorded during the day.

During the past 24hrs, the villages of Chervone and Novodanylivka, as well as the town of Huliaipole, came under fire in the Zaporizhia region.

Compared to the previous day, the number of such shellings has doubled.

