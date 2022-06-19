Kazakhstan has called on world to get rid of nuclear weapons by 2045

Kazakhstan calls on the world to develop a phased plan to phase out nuclear weapons.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan wrote about this to Mukhtar Tleuberdi in a column for Liter, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as talks on the return of nuclear weapons and "mutual threats to the use of nuclear weapons" make us think about the need to ban and eliminate nuclear weapons.

"We call on all states, including nuclear states, to develop a phased plan for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons by 2045 by the centenary of the United Nations," Tleuberdi wrote.

He also recalled the words of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that today there are about 13,400 nuclear warheads around the world, and the possibility of using nuclear weapons "has become more real than in the gloomy days of the Cold War."