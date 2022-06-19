Commander of Carpathian Sich Battalion and Legion of Freedom Oleh Kutsyn was killed at frontline

Oleh Kutsin died in battle in the Izium direction.

Politician Andrii Ilienko announced his death on Facebook , Censor.NET reports.

"Commander of the Carpathian Sich Battalion and Commander of the Legion of Freedom Oleh Kutsin was killed in the Izium direction. He created a volunteer battalion in 2014, and at this stage turned it into one of the most capable units in the Armed Forces. I remember his words in 2014 - "this war will end either in Chop or in Vladivostok," Ilienko wrote.

A separate volunteer group "Carpathian Sich" was established in 2014. In 2015, the unit became part of the 93rd mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces. During the time of participation in hostilities in the east of Ukraine, the company became a company, took part in battles near the Donetsk airport: battles for Pisky, mine "Butovka", Vodiane, Opytne.

From February 24, 2022, "SVC Karpatska Sich" defended Kyiv, held positions in Irpin, Romanivka, and Brovary direction. Currently, the unit is located in the Izium direction.